In a determined stand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Ukraine's military remains active in Russia's Kursk region, maintaining a strategically vital foothold without being encircled by opposition forces.

Through a social media post, Zelenskiy provided critical updates, pointing out that the situation has stabilized in the area near the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. Meanwhile, he expressed concerns over the amassment of Russian troops just across the border from Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy.

Zelenskiy's statement underscores the ongoing tension in the region as forces reposition to maintain strategic advantages amid fluctuating frontlines.

