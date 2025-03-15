Left Menu

Global Tensions Escalate Amid Protests and Political Upheaval

The world witnesses mounting unrest as massive protests, maritime controversies, diplomatic strains, and military tensions unfold. In Belgrade, anti-government rallies attract massive crowds; in the UK, a Russian captain faces court over a tanker crash. Meanwhile, U.S.-South Africa relations decline amid ambassador expulsion, while Ecuador seeks U.S. military cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:29 IST
Global Tensions Escalate Amid Protests and Political Upheaval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Belgrade, thousands descended on the city center in an anti-government rally marked by sporadic violence. President Vucic's supporters clashed with protesters while riot police maintained a heavy presence. The rally highlighted significant public discontent against perceived government corruption.

Maritime disputes surfaced in the UK as a Russian captain appeared in court for negligence following a collision with a U.S. tanker. The incident underscored ongoing tensions amid international shipping lanes, raising safety and legal concerns.

Diplomatic relations continue to strain, as seen with the U.S. expelling South Africa's ambassador amidst harsh criticisms. Meanwhile, Ecuador seeks to strengthen ties with the U.S. through potential military base hosting and free trade agreements, showcasing a shift in South American geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025