Global Tensions Escalate Amid Protests and Political Upheaval

In Belgrade, thousands descended on the city center in an anti-government rally marked by sporadic violence. President Vucic's supporters clashed with protesters while riot police maintained a heavy presence. The rally highlighted significant public discontent against perceived government corruption.

Maritime disputes surfaced in the UK as a Russian captain appeared in court for negligence following a collision with a U.S. tanker. The incident underscored ongoing tensions amid international shipping lanes, raising safety and legal concerns.

Diplomatic relations continue to strain, as seen with the U.S. expelling South Africa's ambassador amidst harsh criticisms. Meanwhile, Ecuador seeks to strengthen ties with the U.S. through potential military base hosting and free trade agreements, showcasing a shift in South American geopolitical dynamics.

