Mass Repatriation: A Crackdown on Telecom Scammers

Over 2,800 Chinese telecom fraud suspects have been repatriated from Myanmar to China, marking a significant joint operation triumph for China, Myanmar, and Thailand. The operation targeted gangs luring locals and foreigners into scam centers along the Myanmar-Thailand border. It serves as a strong deterrent to foreign criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant crackdown against telecom fraud, over 2,800 Chinese suspects have been sent back to China following extensive operations by three nations. This joint effort by China, Myanmar, and Thailand targets malicious gangs operating scam centers at the border.

China's Ministry of Public Security confirmed that the repatriation is a crucial achievement in combating cross-border crimes. Recently, a Chinese court had sentenced four principal figures to life imprisonment for their involvement in such frauds.

The criminals manipulated foreign workers by promising lucrative jobs, only to trap them in scam operations. Victims across India and other countries have suffered severe financial losses due to these deceitful activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

