Mass Repatriation: A Crackdown on Telecom Scammers

In a significant crackdown against telecom fraud, over 2,800 Chinese suspects have been sent back to China following extensive operations by three nations. This joint effort by China, Myanmar, and Thailand targets malicious gangs operating scam centers at the border.

China's Ministry of Public Security confirmed that the repatriation is a crucial achievement in combating cross-border crimes. Recently, a Chinese court had sentenced four principal figures to life imprisonment for their involvement in such frauds.

The criminals manipulated foreign workers by promising lucrative jobs, only to trap them in scam operations. Victims across India and other countries have suffered severe financial losses due to these deceitful activities.

