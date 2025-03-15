Left Menu

Amritsar Temple Blast: A Wake-Up Call for Punjab

A midnight blast outside Amritsar's Thakur Dwar temple has sparked accusations against Pakistan's ISI. The state government vows to apprehend the attackers and promises increased security. Political parties criticize the AAP government's handling of law and order, demanding thorough investigations and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 15-03-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating blast occurred outside the Thakur Dwar temple in Amritsar, causing significant damage to the structure late at night. The attack, carried out by two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle, has raised suspicions about the involvement of Pakistan's ISI, sparking a political outcry in Punjab.

The Punjab Police have quickly stepped up their efforts to trace the attackers, with Amritsar's Police Commissioner promising swift action. In the aftermath, political leaders from the opposition have criticized the AAP government for perceived lapses in maintaining law and order, calling for detailed investigations into the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the attack, emphasizing the state's commitment to maintaining peace and thwarting any attempts by disruptive elements to destabilize Punjab. As authorities continue their investigation, heightened security measures have been implemented around the temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

