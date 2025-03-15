Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Reservation Policy Under Review

A sub-committee in Jammu and Kashmir has been tasked with reviewing the existing reservation policy. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has set a six-month deadline for the report after meeting with job aspirants. The move follows the Centre's controversial decision to increase community reservations in the region.

Updated: 15-03-2025 19:50 IST
  • India

A Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet sub-committee, established last year, is currently tasked with addressing grievances about the Union Territory's reservation policy. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Saturday that the committee would deliver its report in six months.

The announcement follows a meeting between Abdullah and a 'concerned group of job aspirants,' as he revealed in a social media post. The Chief Minister noted that while the initial order did not set a completion timeline, he has now stipulated a six-month period for the committee's work.

This review comes on the heels of the Centre's decision to expand reserved category quotas in Jammu and Kashmir, which has fueled significant debate and resistance from various quarters, concerned about reservations potentially reaching up to 70 percent.

