Punjab Police Uncovers BKI-Linked Narco-Terror Module

The Punjab Police have successfully dismantled a narco-terror module connected to the banned terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). In a significant breakthrough, three key operatives were arrested from Bihar as they attempted to cross into Nepal. This operation underscores ongoing efforts to curb cross-border terrorism and drug trafficking.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav revealed that the accused, identified as Karandeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, and Sajan Singh, were detained following thorough investigations linked to recent drug seizures in the region. These individuals had been coordinating with Pakistan-based BKI leader Harwinder Rinda, underscoring the transnational nature of such crimes.

The arrests come in light of previous operations where grenades and firearms were confiscated, pointing to an intricate network operating in Punjab's Tarn-Taran district. The police have reaffirmed their commitment to dismantling terror modules exploiting regional vulnerabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)