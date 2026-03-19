Arrest in Kothamangalam: The Dark Rise of a Young Drug Trafficker

Kothamangalam saw a significant development as a young girl and a 24-year-old man were arrested for alleged drug trafficking activities, according to Excise officials.

Authorities reported seizing over 37 grams of MDMA from the pair, with the girl, originally in town for her studies, having transitioned into leading a trafficking group. She made regular trips to Bengaluru for sourcing drugs.

Both were apprehended in a hotel room, and their statements have been recorded. Officials indicate an ongoing investigation may result in further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)