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Arrest in Kothamangalam: The Dark Rise of a Young Drug Trafficker

An 18-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were apprehended in Kothamangalam for alleged drug trafficking. Over 37 grams of MDMA were seized. The girl, once a college student, led the operation, personally procuring drugs from Bengaluru. Authorities suggest more arrests could follow as investigations deepen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:50 IST
Arrest in Kothamangalam: The Dark Rise of a Young Drug Trafficker
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  • India

Kothamangalam saw a significant development as a young girl and a 24-year-old man were arrested for alleged drug trafficking activities, according to Excise officials.

Authorities reported seizing over 37 grams of MDMA from the pair, with the girl, originally in town for her studies, having transitioned into leading a trafficking group. She made regular trips to Bengaluru for sourcing drugs.

Both were apprehended in a hotel room, and their statements have been recorded. Officials indicate an ongoing investigation may result in further arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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