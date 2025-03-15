Violence in Bihar: ASI's Tragic Death Highlights Law and Order Concerns

An assistant sub-inspector, Santosh Kumar Singh, tragically lost his life after a violent assault in Munger district, Bihar. The incident took place in Nandlalpur village, where Singh and his colleagues were investigating a case of scuffle. During the inquiry, Singh was attacked with a sharp weapon, suffering severe injuries.

Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the attack. The situation unfolded further when one of the suspects, Guddu Kumar, attempted to flee police custody. The local law enforcement, in response, intensified efforts to apprehend all involved parties.

The violent episode prompted political criticism, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemning the state's current administration for faltering law and order. He accused the government of negligence and inability to curb criminal activities that plague Bihar regularly.

