Left Menu

Violence in Bihar: ASI's Tragic Death Highlights Law and Order Concerns

An assistant sub-inspector, Santosh Kumar Singh, died after an attack in Munger district, Bihar. Identified suspects led to four arrests. The incident raises concerns over the state's law and order, with political leaders criticizing the current government for failing in maintaining public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munger | Updated: 15-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 20:46 IST
Violence in Bihar: ASI's Tragic Death Highlights Law and Order Concerns
ASI Santosh Kumar Singh
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector, Santosh Kumar Singh, tragically lost his life after a violent assault in Munger district, Bihar. The incident took place in Nandlalpur village, where Singh and his colleagues were investigating a case of scuffle. During the inquiry, Singh was attacked with a sharp weapon, suffering severe injuries.

Authorities have arrested four individuals linked to the attack. The situation unfolded further when one of the suspects, Guddu Kumar, attempted to flee police custody. The local law enforcement, in response, intensified efforts to apprehend all involved parties.

The violent episode prompted political criticism, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav condemning the state's current administration for faltering law and order. He accused the government of negligence and inability to curb criminal activities that plague Bihar regularly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025