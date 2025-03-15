Man Arrested for Alleged Molestation During Mumbai's Holi Festivities

A man was taken into custody in Mumbai's Bandra East area for allegedly molesting a minor girl during festive Holi celebrations, according to local police authorities.

The suspect, an employee at a workplace owned by the complainant's brother-in-law, was apprehended on Friday following a report by the victim.

The incident surfaced when the victim informed her parents of her ordeal, which left her injured. The man faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and is currently held in police custody until March 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)