Left Menu

Deadly Clash over Farmland in Malda: Panchayat Official Killed

In West Bengal's Malda district, a violent clash between two groups over farmland possession resulted in the death of Panchayat official Kamal Mondal and injured six others. The incident took place in the Hiranandapur area, with some victims receiving treatment at the local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:37 IST
Deadly Clash over Farmland in Malda: Panchayat Official Killed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly confrontation erupted between two groups in Malda district's Hiranandapur area, resulting in the tragic death of a panchayat official. The dispute over farmland possession spiraled into violence, claiming the life of Dakshin Chandipur Gram Panchayat secretary Kamal Mondal.

Tensions reached their peak as family members clashed, leading to injuries on both sides. The brutal incident left six individuals hurt, with three people receiving emergency care at Malda Medical College and Hospital. Others were treated at Bhutni Health Centre, amidst heightened security concerns.

Local authorities have responded with increased policing in the region, seeking to restore order and prevent further violence. The community remains on edge as they grapple with the aftermath of the land dispute that turned deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025