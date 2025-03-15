Deadly Clash over Farmland in Malda: Panchayat Official Killed

A deadly confrontation erupted between two groups in Malda district's Hiranandapur area, resulting in the tragic death of a panchayat official. The dispute over farmland possession spiraled into violence, claiming the life of Dakshin Chandipur Gram Panchayat secretary Kamal Mondal.

Tensions reached their peak as family members clashed, leading to injuries on both sides. The brutal incident left six individuals hurt, with three people receiving emergency care at Malda Medical College and Hospital. Others were treated at Bhutni Health Centre, amidst heightened security concerns.

Local authorities have responded with increased policing in the region, seeking to restore order and prevent further violence. The community remains on edge as they grapple with the aftermath of the land dispute that turned deadly.

(With inputs from agencies.)