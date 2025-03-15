UN Experts Condemn Alleged War Crimes in Mali, Urging Immediate Accountability for Execution of Civilians

United Nations human rights experts today strongly condemned the arbitrary execution of at least ten civilians in Mali, raising concerns that these acts may constitute war crimes.

Between January 2 and 4, 2025, six men, three women, and a two-year-old child were reportedly executed during counter-terrorist operations by Malian Armed Forces (FAMa), in collaboration with Russian personnel linked to the Wagner group. The incident occurred in the Dioura sector, Mopti region, as victims traveled from Niono, Ségou region, to the Mbera refugee camp in Mauritania.

Witnesses reported that the victims' vehicle, a pickup truck, was intercepted by a joint patrol of Malian soldiers and Wagner-affiliated personnel on January 2 around midday. Families lost contact with the victims shortly thereafter. Two days later, their bodies and burned vehicle were discovered near Fatissouma village. Victims' remains had been hidden in various locations, including shallow graves, wells, and under tree trunks.

The UN experts demanded Malian authorities swiftly conduct independent, transparent, and impartial investigations in compliance with international human rights standards. “Those responsible, including any foreign military operatives involved, must face prosecution. Authorities must also institute measures to prevent future violations and ensure reparations for victims' families,” the experts emphasized.

Further concern was expressed over Mali's military leadership publicly labeling these allegations as "false" and "defamatory," potentially obstructing justice and accountability. The experts reiterated the importance of recovering, documenting, and respectfully returning victims' remains to their families, a crucial step in the investigative and restorative process.

The UN group has officially offered technical forensic assistance to Malian authorities and awaits a formal response.