Tragic Holi: Three Deaths Spark Police Investigations in Faridabad

Faridabad witnessed a tragic Holi with three separate incidents leading to fatalities, prompting police investigations. A 22-year-old man, Suraj, was beaten to death while trying to stop a fight in Sanjay Colony. The accused attackers, named Kuldeep, Rishabh, and Ankit, have been arrested following an FIR filed by Suraj's father.

In the Sarai area, 25-year-old Deepak, also known as Baintra, was fatally stabbed during a liquor-fueled altercation over an old rivalry. The incident happened on a parked double-decker bus on Bypass Road. Police have filed an FIR against accused individuals, including Tushar and Chinki, as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, the body of 14-year-old Faizan was discovered on Badkhal hill after he went missing post-Friday prayers at a mosque. His father, Irfan, reported his son's disappearance. An FIR has been registered, and the search for the culprits continues, with investigations led by SHO Prahalad Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)