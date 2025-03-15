Left Menu

Trump Signs Government Funding Bill, Averting Shutdown

President Donald Trump has signed a funding bill to keep the government operational until September's end, avoiding a shutdown but causing a rift among Democrats. The bill retains funding levels from Biden's presidency with slight budget adjustments, despite Democratic opposition regarding its impact on health and housing priorities.

President Donald Trump has officially signed a legislative measure that ensures government funding through the end of September, effectively negating the threat of a partial government shutdown. This development comes after a contentious debate in Congress that left the Democratic Party sharply divided.

According to Harrison Fields, the White House principal deputy press secretary, the continuing resolution received Trump's approval on Saturday, bringing temporary stability to federal operations. Notably, the funding levels largely remain the same as those established during Joe Biden's presidency. However, there are minor adjustments, including a reduction in non-defense spending by around USD 13 billion and an increase in defense spending by approximately USD 6 billion, based on a nearly USD 1.7 trillion topline spending level.

The Senate's passage of the bill, achieved with a 54-46 party line vote, saw 10 members of the Senate Democratic caucus opting to advance the bill despite strong opposition from their House counterparts. Senate Democrats were initially torn over the decision, as they argued the Republican-drafted spending measure fails to adequately address health care and housing needs, while granting Trump substantial discretion in allocating federal resources. Ultimately, Democratic leaders agreed that a government shutdown would be detrimental, granting Trump the ability to significantly disrupt essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

