Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Alien Enemies Act Against Venezuelan Gang

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the deportation of Venezuelan nationals under President Donald Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act, a rarely used wartime law. The decision comes after Trump characterized members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua, as posing an 'invasion' threat to the United States.

Judge James Boasberg determined that the act does not provide a valid basis for Trump's proclamation, stating that terms like 'invasion' and 'predatory incursion' relate to hostile acts by nations, not gangs. The Alien Enemies Act, linked historically to the internment of certain ethnic groups during WWII, allows the bypassing of due process for migrants marked as threats.

The proclamation has drawn sharp criticism from civil rights advocates and Democratic leaders, arguing it misuses a law with a controversial past. The Trump administration's efforts emerge against a backdrop of heightened immigration enforcement, yet face challenges from legal experts and advocacy groups emphasizing the unjust application of wartime powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)