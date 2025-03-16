Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma
The Trump administration has withdrawn support for lawsuits filed by the Biden administration against Iowa and Oklahoma's immigration laws, which criminalize illegal immigration. The move is seen as a political maneuver against Biden, following criticism of federal immigration policy management. Legal battles around these state laws continue.
In a significant political maneuver, the Trump administration on Friday opted to dismiss lawsuits initiated by the Biden administration's Department of Justice. These lawsuits had challenged Iowa and Oklahoma's controversial immigration laws, which penalize illegal immigration at the state level.
The states of Iowa and Oklahoma, alongside several Republican leaders, accused then-President Biden of inaction regarding federal immigration enforcement and border management. In response, they enacted laws aimed at empowering local authorities to arrest those with deportation orders or those previously removed from the U.S. Similar precedents were set by Texas.
This development has left immigration rights groups and legal entities scrambling. However, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird celebrated the dismissal as a triumph for state autonomy. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa remains steadfast in its opposition, preparing to continue legal challenges against the enactment of these controversial laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
