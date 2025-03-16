Left Menu

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

The Trump administration has withdrawn support for lawsuits filed by the Biden administration against Iowa and Oklahoma's immigration laws, which criminalize illegal immigration. The move is seen as a political maneuver against Biden, following criticism of federal immigration policy management. Legal battles around these state laws continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Desmoines | Updated: 16-03-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 06:13 IST
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political maneuver, the Trump administration on Friday opted to dismiss lawsuits initiated by the Biden administration's Department of Justice. These lawsuits had challenged Iowa and Oklahoma's controversial immigration laws, which penalize illegal immigration at the state level.

The states of Iowa and Oklahoma, alongside several Republican leaders, accused then-President Biden of inaction regarding federal immigration enforcement and border management. In response, they enacted laws aimed at empowering local authorities to arrest those with deportation orders or those previously removed from the U.S. Similar precedents were set by Texas.

This development has left immigration rights groups and legal entities scrambling. However, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird celebrated the dismissal as a triumph for state autonomy. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa remains steadfast in its opposition, preparing to continue legal challenges against the enactment of these controversial laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025