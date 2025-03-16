Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against deportations under President Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act against Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. Trump labeled the group's presence as an invasion, asserting they are conducting irregular warfare with the aim to destabilize the U.S.

Judge James Boasberg argued that the Alien Enemies Act, typically reserved for wartime, was inappropriately applied as it targets hostile acts by nations, not groups. Civil rights organizations criticized the move, warning of potential mass deportations and pledging legal challenges.

The controversy underscores Trump's broader aggressive immigration enforcement tactics, which he resumed on returning to the White House in January, amid criticism and comparisons to his predecessor's policies. Efforts include bolstering border security and targeting immigration offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)