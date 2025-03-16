Diplomatic Dialogue: U.S.-Russia Talks on Yemen Crisis

In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday. Their discussion focused on the recent U.S. strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels and future diplomatic strategies following meetings in Saudi Arabia, the U.S. State Department confirmed.

The dialogue marks an essential step towards mending U.S.-Russia relations, with both sides expressing a mutual desire to restore and improve communication channels. A spokesperson from the U.S. State Department elaborated on Rubio and Lavrov's agreement to work towards stronger bilateral engagements.

This conversation underscores the complexities of international diplomacy amid ongoing regional tensions. The two leaders acknowledged the importance of collaboration to address mutual security concerns and expand diplomatic talks, signaling a cautious yet hopeful shift in U.S.-Russia relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)