Judge Blocks Trump's Wartime Law Invocation Against Venezuelan Gang

A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua. The act, typically used in wartime, has stirred controversy as Trump seeks to ramp up immigration enforcement efforts, drawing criticism and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 08:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:55 IST
In a controversial legal move, a federal judge on Saturday temporarily halted deportations under President Donald Trump's invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. This rarely used wartime law was aimed at expediting the expulsion of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua.

Judge James Boasberg issued a 14-day temporary restraining order, stating the act's terms on 'invasion' are not consistent with Trump's proclamation. The Trump administration argues that the gang poses a significant threat, engaged in 'irregular warfare' against the U.S., while the opposition claims the move misuses wartime powers for immigration control.

Civil rights advocates and immigration groups criticized the decision, deeming it a dangerous precedent. Legal discourse centers on whether the Alien Enemies Act, historically connected to wartimes, should apply in this context, igniting a broader national discussion on immigration and security policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

