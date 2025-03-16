Left Menu

Trump Administration Cuts Silence Storied Voice of America

The Trump administration has enforced significant cutbacks on the Voice of America and other agencies, leading to staff being put on leave. This decision has been widely condemned, as it contradicts the U.S.'s role as a free information champion. The reduction affects millions worldwide who rely on such broadcasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 09:26 IST
Trump Administration Cuts Silence Storied Voice of America
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's administration has implemented sweeping cutbacks on Voice of America and associated government-run pro-democracy programs, starting with placing all VOA employees on leave. The decision follows Congress's latest funding bill, which prompted Trump to mandate these changes.

The cutbacks affect the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which directs Voice of America and other international broadcasters like Radio Free Europe and Radio Marti. Notices were issued on Saturday to the agency's staff, effectively silencing an 83-year-old voice renowned for promoting global democracy.

Michael Abramowitz, the director of VOA, criticized the decision, emphasizing its departure from U.S. values of freedom and democracy. The halt in programs is a significant shift from post-Cold War bipartisan policies designed to extend U.S. influence and support free information in oppressive regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025