Trump Administration Cuts Silence Storied Voice of America

President Donald Trump's administration has implemented sweeping cutbacks on Voice of America and associated government-run pro-democracy programs, starting with placing all VOA employees on leave. The decision follows Congress's latest funding bill, which prompted Trump to mandate these changes.

The cutbacks affect the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which directs Voice of America and other international broadcasters like Radio Free Europe and Radio Marti. Notices were issued on Saturday to the agency's staff, effectively silencing an 83-year-old voice renowned for promoting global democracy.

Michael Abramowitz, the director of VOA, criticized the decision, emphasizing its departure from U.S. values of freedom and democracy. The halt in programs is a significant shift from post-Cold War bipartisan policies designed to extend U.S. influence and support free information in oppressive regimes.

