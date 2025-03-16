Xi Jinping Declines Brussels Summit Invite

Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly turned down an invitation to attend a summit in Brussels aimed at celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and the European Union, according to a Sunday report by the Financial Times.

The invitation was seen as a significant diplomatic engagement between China and the EU, highlighting the milestone in their relationship. However, Xi's decision not to participate underscores ongoing diplomatic tensions.

Analysts suggest that the snub reflects the current geopolitical dynamics, with China and the EU having disagreements over several issues, including trade practices and human rights concerns.

