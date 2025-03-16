Xi Jinping Declines Brussels Summit Invite
Chinese President Xi Jinping has reportedly declined an invitation to attend a summit in Brussels, which was intended to commemorate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. The Financial Times detailed the refusal on Sunday, highlighting the current tension between China and the EU.
Analysts suggest that the snub reflects the current geopolitical dynamics, with China and the EU having disagreements over several issues, including trade practices and human rights concerns.
