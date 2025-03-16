Left Menu

Supreme Court Set to Rule on High Court Judges' Accountability Controversy

The Supreme Court is reviewing a suo motu case concerning the Lokpal's contentious decision to entertain complaints against sitting high court judges. The apex court previously stayed the Lokpal's order, citing concerns over judicial independence, and has sought responses from the Centre, Lokpal registrar, and complainant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to evaluate a controversial suo motu proceeding on March 18, wherein it previously halted a Lokpal ruling that allowed complaints against incumbent high court judges. This action emerges from concerns related to the delicate balance of judicial independence.

The case will be heard by a bench, which includes Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Abhay S Oka. The court had initially intervened on February 20, staying the Lokpal's order as it found the directive ''very, very disturbing.'' It emphasized the preservation of judicial independence during its inquiry.

Responses have been solicited from the Centre, Lokpal registrar, and the complainant. The Solicitor General underlined that standing judges do not fall under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013. The Lokpal argued high court judges are included in the provisions, but deferred complaint consideration pending the Chief Justice's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

