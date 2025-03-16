Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Lavrov Calls for End to US Strikes on Yemen
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on the US to halt its military strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels. Lavrov emphasized the need for dialogue over force in his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, highlighting the urgency to prevent further conflict and bloodshed in Yemen.
In a notable diplomatic exchange, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has urged the United States to discontinue its military operations targeting Yemen's Houthi rebels. This appeal was communicated during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to an official statement by the Russian foreign ministry.
During the call, Lavrov strongly advocated for an immediate halt to hostilities and emphasized the importance of political dialogue as a means to achieve peace and stability in the region. His plea comes amid escalating tensions, as US President Donald Trump authorized extensive military strikes in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping lines.
The US-led campaign, which commenced with a strike that reportedly resulted in at least 31 casualties, underscores the heightened conflict between the two sides. As the situation unfolds, international observers remain watchful of potential implications on global diplomatic relations.
