Kerala's Battle Against Rising Drug Menace

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has raised alarms about the escalating influence of drug mafias in the state. Speaking on Sunday, he lauded police and excise personnel for their pivotal roles in combating the menace.

He expressed grave concern about synthetic drugs turning individuals into 'inhuman' beings, emphasizing the urgency of freeing society from the grasp of addiction and illicit substances.

This statement comes as increased drug-related incidents surface across the state, with recent cases revealing mafia targets, particularly focusing on minors. The critiques from opposition parties accuse the LDF government of failing to effectively address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)