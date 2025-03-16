Left Menu

Kerala's Battle Against Rising Drug Menace

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan highlighted the growing threat of drug mafias in the state, praising police efforts in tackling the issue. He underscored the dangerous impact of synthetic drugs, pointing at recent cases targeting minors. Vijayan's comments came amid criticism of government inaction.

Thrissur | Updated: 16-03-2025 13:58 IST
The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has raised alarms about the escalating influence of drug mafias in the state. Speaking on Sunday, he lauded police and excise personnel for their pivotal roles in combating the menace.

He expressed grave concern about synthetic drugs turning individuals into 'inhuman' beings, emphasizing the urgency of freeing society from the grasp of addiction and illicit substances.

This statement comes as increased drug-related incidents surface across the state, with recent cases revealing mafia targets, particularly focusing on minors. The critiques from opposition parties accuse the LDF government of failing to effectively address the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

