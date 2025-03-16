Tragedy on Noshki Highway: Baloch Militants' Deadly Ambush

A horrific attack unfolded on a highway in Balochistan's Noshki district when a paramilitary convoy was targeted by suspected Baloch militants, leaving five, including three Frontier Corps personnel, dead and 30 others injured.

Responsibility for this brutal act was swiftly claimed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army. Evidence at the scene indicates that a suicide attacker drove an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy, causing a massive explosion followed by gunfire, killing three terrorists.

In the wake of this tragedy, prominent Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack, vowing steadfastness against terrorism. The region, marked by insurgency, remains tense as local authorities fear a rise in casualties.

