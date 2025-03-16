Left Menu

Tragedy on Noshki Highway: Baloch Militants' Deadly Ambush

A deadly attack on a paramilitary convoy in Balochistan, Pakistan, by suspected Baloch militants left five dead and 30 injured. The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the assault. Officials condemn the violence, affirming resilience against terrorism despite rising tensions in this troubled region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A horrific attack unfolded on a highway in Balochistan's Noshki district when a paramilitary convoy was targeted by suspected Baloch militants, leaving five, including three Frontier Corps personnel, dead and 30 others injured.

Responsibility for this brutal act was swiftly claimed by the banned Balochistan Liberation Army. Evidence at the scene indicates that a suicide attacker drove an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy, causing a massive explosion followed by gunfire, killing three terrorists.

In the wake of this tragedy, prominent Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, strongly condemned the attack, vowing steadfastness against terrorism. The region, marked by insurgency, remains tense as local authorities fear a rise in casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

