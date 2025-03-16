Punjab Police to Repatriate Amritpal Singh’s Associates Amid Legal Proceedings

Seven associates of Amritpal Singh, the controversial MP and head of 'Waris Punjab De', are set to be brought back to Punjab from Assam's Dibrugarh jail. This decision follows the state's choice not to prolong their detention under the National Security Act (NSA), as confirmed by a high-ranking police official on Sunday.

The associates are linked to the 2023 attack on Ajnala police station, an incident that raised significant security concerns. Despite having been detained, they haven't been formally arrested under charges related to the attack. DIG Satinder Singh stated that these individuals will now face arrest under FIR number 39 as the investigation progresses.

Amritpal Singh, known for his radical views and ties to Khalistani movements, remains incarcerated. With his prior detention under NSA nearing expiration, the government is poised to hold these individuals accountable through legal proceedings. The administration continues to face challenges from such radical entities, which have historically caused unrest in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)