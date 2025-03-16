Left Menu

Punjab Police to Repatriate Amritpal Singh’s Associates Amid Legal Proceedings

Seven associates of jailed MP and radical preacher Amritpal Singh will be returned to Punjab from Assam as their detention under the National Security Act lapses. The state plans to prosecute them for involvement in the 2023 Ajnala police station attack. Singh and others remain under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:16 IST
Seven associates of Amritpal Singh, the controversial MP and head of 'Waris Punjab De', are set to be brought back to Punjab from Assam's Dibrugarh jail. This decision follows the state's choice not to prolong their detention under the National Security Act (NSA), as confirmed by a high-ranking police official on Sunday.

The associates are linked to the 2023 attack on Ajnala police station, an incident that raised significant security concerns. Despite having been detained, they haven't been formally arrested under charges related to the attack. DIG Satinder Singh stated that these individuals will now face arrest under FIR number 39 as the investigation progresses.

Amritpal Singh, known for his radical views and ties to Khalistani movements, remains incarcerated. With his prior detention under NSA nearing expiration, the government is poised to hold these individuals accountable through legal proceedings. The administration continues to face challenges from such radical entities, which have historically caused unrest in the region.

