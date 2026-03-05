Left Menu

Neglected Dental Care: A Tragic Death in Arizona Detention

Emmanuel Damas, held in Arizona's Florence Correctional Centre, died from an untreated tooth infection. His brother, Presly Nelson, criticizes the facility's negligence. Damas' case highlights ongoing issues within U.S. immigration detention centers. The Department of Homeland Security and CoreCivic have yet to comment on the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florence | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:21 IST
Neglected Dental Care: A Tragic Death in Arizona Detention
  • Country:
  • Italy

Emmanuel Damas, a Haitian national detained at Arizona's Florence Correctional Centre, has died following complications from an untreated tooth infection, according to his brother, Presly Nelson.

Despite complaints of pain in mid-February, Damas did not receive dental care, illustrating severe neglect at the facility. The case has sparked outrage, with critics pointing to broader failings within the U.S. immigration detention system.

In light of this tragedy, human rights advocates are calling for comprehensive reforms. The Department of Homeland Security and facility operator CoreCivic have not offered any comments on the case, intensifying concerns over accountability in detention center medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

