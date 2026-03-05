Neglected Dental Care: A Tragic Death in Arizona Detention

Emmanuel Damas, a Haitian national detained at Arizona's Florence Correctional Centre, has died following complications from an untreated tooth infection, according to his brother, Presly Nelson.

Despite complaints of pain in mid-February, Damas did not receive dental care, illustrating severe neglect at the facility. The case has sparked outrage, with critics pointing to broader failings within the U.S. immigration detention system.

In light of this tragedy, human rights advocates are calling for comprehensive reforms. The Department of Homeland Security and facility operator CoreCivic have not offered any comments on the case, intensifying concerns over accountability in detention center medical care.

