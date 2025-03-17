Left Menu

Tensions Surge as US Targets Houthi Rebels in Yemen

The US launched airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen to deter attacks on military and commercial ships. The escalation follows Iranian-backed Houthi aggression in the Red Sea. US officials warn of continued military action until threats subside. Houthis promise retaliation, intensifying Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-03-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:39 IST
  • Egypt

The United States has launched airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen, signaling a significant escalation in response to the rebels' previous attacks on military and commercial vessels. This move, the most extensive since the conflict began, aims to deter the Iranian-backed group's aggression in one of the world's key shipping corridors.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the determination to prevent the Houthis from restricting access to global shipping routes, asserting that military actions will persist until the rebels lose their capability to disrupt passage. President Donald Trump has pledged to use 'overwhelming lethal force' against Houthi aggression and holds Tehran 'fully accountable' for the group's actions.

The Houthi rebels, aligned with Iran, recently claimed responsibility for targeting international shipping in the Red Sea, exacerbating the conflict with Israel. The situation has heightened tensions between the US and Iran, with both nations trading accusations over support for the rebels. The US-led strikes aimed to dismantle Houthi infrastructure and eliminate key leaders.

