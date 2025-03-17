Left Menu

Controversial Deportations Under Ancient Law: A Legal Standoff

The Trump administration transferred immigrants to El Salvador despite a federal judge's order temporarily blocking deportations under an old wartime law. Planes were already airborne when the ruling was made, sparking a legal battle over the administration's actions and the use of an ancient statute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-03-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:04 IST
The Trump administration has come under scrutiny after deporting immigrants to El Salvador and Honduras, ignoring a federal judge's order that temporary halted such actions. The order, on a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, was aimed at stopping deportations under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a rarely used wartime law.

US District Judge James E Boasberg blocked the deportations but was informed that planes carrying immigrants were already en route. His order to turn them around was not included in the final written decision. Meanwhile, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio have signaled support for housing the deportees.

The controversy revolves around the alleged affiliation of deportees with Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang. Legal experts, like Georgetown's Steve Vladeck, express concern over the misuse of the law, unprecedentedly invoked outside a congressionally-declared war, as Venezuelan citizens fear deportation without due process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

