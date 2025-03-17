EU Eyes Massive Military Aid for Ukraine Amid Russian Tensions

Lithuania has expressed robust support for a European Union proposal to allocate military aid worth up to 40 billion euros annually to Ukraine. The proposal focuses on deterring potential future Russian military actions against Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of a significant EU foreign ministers' meeting, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys emphasized the necessity of maintaining Ukraine's military strength. Budrys underscored the long-term nature of the aid despite potential peace talks.

The initiative is part of broader discussions on European security, particularly considering the uncertain outcome of U.S.-Russia negotiations and America's ongoing assistance to Ukraine. Lithuania, a key Ukrainian ally, continues to be a leading defense spender, with plans to increase its defense budget significantly by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)