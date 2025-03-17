Left Menu

EU Eyes Massive Military Aid for Ukraine Amid Russian Tensions

Lithuania supports an EU proposal to offer up to 40 billion euros annually in military aid to Ukraine to deter any future Russian aggression. This proposal, backed by the EU's diplomatic service, is aimed at ensuring Ukraine's armed forces remain strong irrespective of peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:52 IST
EU Eyes Massive Military Aid for Ukraine Amid Russian Tensions

Lithuania has expressed robust support for a European Union proposal to allocate military aid worth up to 40 billion euros annually to Ukraine. The proposal focuses on deterring potential future Russian military actions against Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of a significant EU foreign ministers' meeting, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys emphasized the necessity of maintaining Ukraine's military strength. Budrys underscored the long-term nature of the aid despite potential peace talks.

The initiative is part of broader discussions on European security, particularly considering the uncertain outcome of U.S.-Russia negotiations and America's ongoing assistance to Ukraine. Lithuania, a key Ukrainian ally, continues to be a leading defense spender, with plans to increase its defense budget significantly by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025