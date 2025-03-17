Controversial Deportation: Venezuelan Gang Members Sent to El Salvador Amid Legal Battle
Over 200 Venezuelans allegedly tied to a gang were deported from the U.S. to El Salvador despite a judge's order to return them. The Trump administration faced criticism and legal challenges for using wartime powers to expedite the deportations, while El Salvador's President reacted flippantly online.
WASHINGTON, March 16 - In a controversial move, the Trump administration deported over 200 alleged Venezuelan gang members to an El Salvador prison, defying a federal judge's order to return them. The administration has faced backlash for using the Alien Enemies Act to justify the deportations.
The White House defended its actions, stating it operated within its rights despite the judge's directive. The judge had temporarily blocked the use of the 18th-century law typically reserved for wartime actions, arguing it didn't apply to the current situation.
Footage from El Salvador showed the deportees being escorted off planes under heavy security. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union has demanded assurances that no deportations violated the judge's order, as legal actions and diplomatic discussions continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
