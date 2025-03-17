Left Menu

Controversial Deportation: Venezuelan Gang Members Sent to El Salvador Amid Legal Battle

Over 200 Venezuelans allegedly tied to a gang were deported from the U.S. to El Salvador despite a judge's order to return them. The Trump administration faced criticism and legal challenges for using wartime powers to expedite the deportations, while El Salvador's President reacted flippantly online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 05:17 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 05:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

WASHINGTON, March 16 - In a controversial move, the Trump administration deported over 200 alleged Venezuelan gang members to an El Salvador prison, defying a federal judge's order to return them. The administration has faced backlash for using the Alien Enemies Act to justify the deportations.

The White House defended its actions, stating it operated within its rights despite the judge's directive. The judge had temporarily blocked the use of the 18th-century law typically reserved for wartime actions, arguing it didn't apply to the current situation.

Footage from El Salvador showed the deportees being escorted off planes under heavy security. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union has demanded assurances that no deportations violated the judge's order, as legal actions and diplomatic discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

