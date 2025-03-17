Controversial Deportation: Trump Administration Defies Court Orders in Venezuelan Deportation Case

The Trump administration has come under scrutiny for deporting over 200 Venezuelans allegedly linked to a gang, despite a court order prohibiting such actions. The administration asserts that a judge lacks the authority to block its actions under the Alien Enemies Act, intended for wartime powers.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued that the federal courts have no jurisdiction over how the president handles foreign affairs, accusing the judiciary of overstepping. Despite this, critics argue this bold move challenges the U.S. Constitution's check and balance system, raising serious legal concerns.

The action has sparked sharp criticism from legal experts and civil liberties groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, who argue that the deportations violate judicial orders. As controversy looms, the deported individuals have reportedly been transferred to a newly constructed detention facility in El Salvador.

(With inputs from agencies.)