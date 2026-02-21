Left Menu

Delhi Court Orders Custodial Interrogation of IYC Protestors

A Delhi court has ordered a five-day police custody for four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers arrested for protesting at the AI Impact Summit. The police request was granted to investigate allegations of anti-national slogans and to find more about the protest's organization and funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, a Delhi court has granted a five-day police custody for four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers. These individuals were arrested for staging a protest at the AI Impact Summit.

The court's decision came as Judicial Magistrate Ravi considered the arguments presented by the Delhi Police. The police stated that they needed more time to investigate accusations involving the raising of anti-national slogans and inappropriate attire at the event.

The defense argued that the detained individuals, being part of a political group, exercised their democratic right to protest. The arrests, they claimed, undermine democratic principles, akin to arresting MPs for demonstrating in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

