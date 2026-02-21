Delhi Court Orders Custodial Interrogation of IYC Protestors

In a recent development, a Delhi court has granted a five-day police custody for four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers. These individuals were arrested for staging a protest at the AI Impact Summit.

The court's decision came as Judicial Magistrate Ravi considered the arguments presented by the Delhi Police. The police stated that they needed more time to investigate accusations involving the raising of anti-national slogans and inappropriate attire at the event.

The defense argued that the detained individuals, being part of a political group, exercised their democratic right to protest. The arrests, they claimed, undermine democratic principles, akin to arresting MPs for demonstrating in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)