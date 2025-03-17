STF Thwarts Arms Trafficking Attempt at Sealdah Station

The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) made a significant breakthrough on Monday morning with the arrest of a man at Sealdah railway station. This operation, which thwarted a possible arms trafficking conspiracy, led to the seizure of multiple firearms.

According to an STF official, the suspect, identified as a resident of Kaliachak in Malda district, was apprehended based on specific intelligence. He had traveled to the city on the Hate Bazare Express, carrying illegal firearms.

A total of six improvised guns and one bullet were recovered during the arrest. The police remarked, 'With concrete information about the route being used for arms trafficking, our officers were vigilant, leading to the suspect's arrest and subsequent questioning.'

(With inputs from agencies.)