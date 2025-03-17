Left Menu

STF Thwarts Arms Trafficking Attempt at Sealdah Station

The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested a man at Sealdah railway station, seizing firearms from his possession. Acting on intelligence, the STF nabbed the suspect, who had traveled from Kaliachak, Malda. The arrest led to the discovery of six improvised guns and a bullet, disrupting a potential arms trafficking operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 09:35 IST
STF Thwarts Arms Trafficking Attempt at Sealdah Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF) made a significant breakthrough on Monday morning with the arrest of a man at Sealdah railway station. This operation, which thwarted a possible arms trafficking conspiracy, led to the seizure of multiple firearms.

According to an STF official, the suspect, identified as a resident of Kaliachak in Malda district, was apprehended based on specific intelligence. He had traveled to the city on the Hate Bazare Express, carrying illegal firearms.

A total of six improvised guns and one bullet were recovered during the arrest. The police remarked, 'With concrete information about the route being used for arms trafficking, our officers were vigilant, leading to the suspect's arrest and subsequent questioning.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025