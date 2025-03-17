Left Menu

Digital Trenches: The Online Battle Over Ukraine's Narrative

As a potential 30-day ceasefire looms between Russia and Ukraine, online communities actively counter Russian disinformation about the conflict. Social media strategies, including fundraising and humor-based tactics, highlight global support. Despite challenges, Ukraine's narrative continues to find strength and visibility in the digital sphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:26 IST
Digital Trenches: The Online Battle Over Ukraine's Narrative
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

With a 30-day ceasefire potentially on the horizon, Ukraine and Russia find themselves not only at odds on the battlefield but also in the digital domain. The Russian-Ukraine war has sparked immense scrutiny and debate, amplified through countless narratives shared by witnesses and analysts worldwide.

Online communities have played an essential role in countering Russian disinformation that seeks to depict Ukraine negatively. These digital warriors use creative strategies to amplify Ukraine’s voice, often sidestepping content moderation challenges on platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Notable efforts like the North Atlantic Fella Organisation have not only raised significant funds for Ukraine but also engaged in 'shitposting' to undermine disinformation narratives. Despite potential setbacks in some platforms’ response to disinformation, the online support for Ukraine persists, ensuring the narrative war continues alongside the conventional conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025