India and New Zealand Fortify Defence Ties Amid Regional Challenges

India and New Zealand have signed a significant agreement to strengthen their defence and security relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Christopher Luxon addressed anti-India activities in New Zealand and agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, defence, education, and agriculture, focusing on a mutually beneficial free trade pact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, India and New Zealand have solidified their defence and security ties through a major agreement signed on Monday. The pact aims to institutionalize cooperation, particularly in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns regarding anti-India activities by unlawful elements in New Zealand.

During his meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Modi emphasized the importance of a robust defence partnership, stressing the need for a roadmap for defence industry cooperation. Both leaders expressed a unified stance against terrorism, condemning attacks like Christchurch and Mumbai.

The talks also extended to trade and economic cooperation, with negotiations set to begin on a free trade agreement. Areas such as dairy, food processing, and pharmaceuticals are highlighted for mutual investment. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

