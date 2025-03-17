Peruvian Farmer Takes on RWE in Landmark Climate Change Lawsuit

On Monday, a German court began deliberations in a significant case involving a Peruvian farmer's lawsuit against energy company RWE. The lawsuit alleges that RWE’s historical greenhouse gas emissions are exacerbating global warming and threatening the farmer's home with catastrophic flooding.

Experts suggest that the case could establish a critical precedent in holding major polluters responsible for climate change effects. Saul Luciano Lliuya contends that RWE's emissions are accelerating glacial melt in the region above his hometown of Huaraz, Peru, swelling Lake Palcacocha to dangerous levels.

Despite RWE's denial of any legal responsibility, the lawsuit has drawn attention as part of a broader discourse on climate accountability. Judges in Germany have previously visited Peru to assess risks, and the court will soon review expert reports, though a decision timeline remains uncertain.

