Left Menu

Peruvian Farmer Takes on RWE in Landmark Climate Change Lawsuit

A German court is hearing a case by Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya against energy giant RWE. The suit claims RWE's greenhouse gas emissions contribute to global warming, endangering Lliuya's hometown with potential flooding. This case could set a precedent for holding polluters accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamm | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:03 IST
Peruvian Farmer Takes on RWE in Landmark Climate Change Lawsuit
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Morocco

On Monday, a German court began deliberations in a significant case involving a Peruvian farmer's lawsuit against energy company RWE. The lawsuit alleges that RWE’s historical greenhouse gas emissions are exacerbating global warming and threatening the farmer's home with catastrophic flooding.

Experts suggest that the case could establish a critical precedent in holding major polluters responsible for climate change effects. Saul Luciano Lliuya contends that RWE's emissions are accelerating glacial melt in the region above his hometown of Huaraz, Peru, swelling Lake Palcacocha to dangerous levels.

Despite RWE's denial of any legal responsibility, the lawsuit has drawn attention as part of a broader discourse on climate accountability. Judges in Germany have previously visited Peru to assess risks, and the court will soon review expert reports, though a decision timeline remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025