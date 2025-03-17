Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch Pursues Online Fraudsters

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime branch has issued a lookout notice for six online fraudsters, including two women, accused of defrauding an ex-serviceman of over Rs 17.50 lakhs. The case dates back to 2022, with the Jammu Crime Branch's Special Crime Wing spearheading efforts to bring the culprits to justice.

Updated: 17-03-2025 16:40 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's crime branch on Monday issued a lookout notice for six online fraudsters, including two women, for allegedly duping an ex-serviceman of more than Rs 17.50 lakhs, an official source reported.

The complaint was registered at the Jammu Crime Branch's Special Crime Wing (SCW) police station in 2022 after the victim reported the fraud.

The lookout notice targets individuals, including Rajni Sharma from Madhya Pradesh, Rekha from Haryana, and others from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. SCW's Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch Jammu, Sanjay Parihar, has sought public assistance to apprehend the suspects.

