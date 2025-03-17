Tragedy in Kocani: Nightclub Inferno Claims Young Lives

North Macedonia is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating fire that erupted in the crowded Club Pulse in Kocani, leading to the tragic loss of 59 young lives. The blaze, which injured another 155 individuals, occurred early Sunday and has placed a spotlight on safety standards and accountability in the nation.

Amid allegations of bribery and safety violations, authorities are investigating the nightclub's overcrowded conditions and lack of proper emergency exits. Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski confirmed the detainment of 15 people for questioning as the investigation continues, with the club reportedly operating beyond its legal capacity.

The international community, including neighboring countries, has extended medical aid to the injured, while North Macedonia's government conducted a countrywide inspection of nightclubs. As the nation mourns, residents of Kocani held a candlelight vigil, reflecting on the broader implications for North Macedonia's governance and infrastructure.

