Transformative Leadership: From Lawlessness to Prosperity in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizes the previous Samajwadi Party's 'one district, one mafia' policy during an event, highlighting the successful implementation of the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative. The scheme has enhanced local industries, facilitated job creation, and improved the state's economy and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the former Samajwadi Party government, attributing a culture of chaos to its 'one district, one mafia' approach. The policy has allegedly been overshadowed by the current administration's 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative.

In his address at the 'CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan,' Adityanath underscored the government's focus on uplifting local industries and creating jobs. Loans were distributed to 365 entrepreneurs as part of efforts to foster economic growth and global recognition for artisans and products.

Adityanath also highlighted the transformation in security and economic metrics under his governance, pointing to developments like reduced travel time and increased job opportunities, especially for women. These changes, he argued, have made Uttar Pradesh a safer and more prosperous state.

Latest News

