Transformative Leadership: From Lawlessness to Prosperity in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticizes the previous Samajwadi Party's 'one district, one mafia' policy during an event, highlighting the successful implementation of the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative. The scheme has enhanced local industries, facilitated job creation, and improved the state's economy and safety.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the former Samajwadi Party government, attributing a culture of chaos to its 'one district, one mafia' approach. The policy has allegedly been overshadowed by the current administration's 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative.
In his address at the 'CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan,' Adityanath underscored the government's focus on uplifting local industries and creating jobs. Loans were distributed to 365 entrepreneurs as part of efforts to foster economic growth and global recognition for artisans and products.
Adityanath also highlighted the transformation in security and economic metrics under his governance, pointing to developments like reduced travel time and increased job opportunities, especially for women. These changes, he argued, have made Uttar Pradesh a safer and more prosperous state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Women Driving Financial Inclusion: NITI Aayog’s Report Highlights Surge in Credit Awareness and Entrepreneurship
Uma Sharma Honored at BRICS Women's Entrepreneurship Summit
EIB and Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Launch €20M Credit Line to Empower Women Entrepreneurs and SMEs
Sierra Leone’s Gender Reforms: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship & Finance
Five lakh first-time entrepreneurs including women, those belonging to SC-ST category will be able to avail loans of up to Rs 2 cr: PM Modi.