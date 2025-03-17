Left Menu

Kenya and IMF Seek Fresh Financial Path Amid Debt Challenges

Kenya and the IMF are negotiating a new lending program after discontinuing the current one, driven by Kenya's substantial debt upkeep costs. The existing program was set to end, with projections of a new plan to stabilize the economy and manage debt sustainably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:58 IST
Kenya and IMF Seek Fresh Financial Path Amid Debt Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a new lending program, terminating the existing arrangement as the nation grapples with surging debt costs following significant borrowing. The new program is crucial for the East African country, aiming to meet rising debt obligations resulting from previous heavy government spending.

IMF's mission chief, Haimanot Teferra, confirmed Kenya's formal request for a new financial program during a visit to Nairobi. It was agreed to halt the ninth review under the ongoing Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility, expiring next month, valued at $3.6 billion.

The need for a revamped program comes amid declining Kenyan dollar bonds and potential financing setbacks, though prospects remain hopeful with potential funds from the United Arab Emirates and a Eurobond issue. The initial program faced hurdles during implementation, including protests and new borrowing disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025