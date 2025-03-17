Left Menu

Kerala High Court Overturns Government's Munambam Land Dispute Commission

The Kerala High Court struck down a state order appointing a judicial commission for the Munambam land dispute, citing lack of public interest and mechanical execution. The commission, led by Justice C N Ramachandran Nair, faced criticism for failing to justify its formation, intensifying local community tensions.

The Kerala High Court has annulled the state government's decision to form a judicial commission to probe into the Munambam land dispute. The court criticized the government for acting without due consideration and termed the commission's appointment as illegal.

Justice C N Ramachandran Nair led the now-defunct commission, intended to clarify land ownership in the disputed region. However, the court highlighted the absence of public interest in its constitution and the government's failure to adequately explain its necessity.

Political figures, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, have condemned the government's approach, while the BJP has called for amending the Waqf Bill for a permanent resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

