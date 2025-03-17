Left Menu

Jet Fuel Spill: Rescue and Cleanup Unfold off England's Coast

A U.S. military-contracted tanker, the Stena Immaculate, was struck by a cargo ship off England's northeast coast, leading to a jet fuel spill. Only one tank was affected. Cleanup is underway amid legal proceedings related to the incident, including charges against the cargo ship's captain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 18:40 IST
Jet Fuel Spill: Rescue and Cleanup Unfold off England's Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent maritime incident, a U.S. military-contracted tanker, Stena Immaculate, suffered damage from a cargo ship collision off the northeast coast of England. The collision led to a jet fuel spill, igniting fires and causing explosions.

Crowley, the management firm for the tanker, confirmed only one tank filled with Jet-A1 fuel was damaged. Despite previous reports of 16 tanks, Stena Bulk, the vessel's owner, clarified that 18 tanks were actually on board. Out of the 220,000 barrels of jet fuel, around 17,515 were lost to the blaze and spillage.

The accident has had environmental repercussions, with plastic resin nurdles washing ashore. Legal proceedings are also unfolding, as the cargo ship's Russian captain faces charges in connection with the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

