Slovenia Backs India's Bid for Permanent UNSC Seat

Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister, Tanja Fajon, voiced support for UN Security Council reforms and India's bid for a permanent seat. In meetings with India's External Affairs Minister, they discussed global stability and explored defense production collaborations. Fajon highlighted concerns over U.S. tariff policies impacting global trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Slovenia's Deputy Prime Minister, Tanja Fajon, has declared her nation's support for India's candidacy for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), advocating for reforms that align with modern geopolitical realities.

Fajon's meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored a mutual recognition of the need for an expanded and representative UNSC. While expressing Slovenia's backing, Fajon emphasized the importance of India having a seat at the table if the membership expands.

Amid the diplomatic dialogue, Fajon also expressed concerns over U.S. economic policies under President Trump, indicating potential global instability from protectionist tariffs, and aimed to strengthen alliances in anticipation of Slovenia's upcoming UNSC role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

