Maharashtra Strengthens Women's Workplace Safety with Vishakha Committees

The Maharashtra government has intensified efforts to establish Vishakha Committees in private workplaces for addressing sexual harassment complaints, as confirmed by state minister Aditi Tatkare. This move follows previous success with state government offices fully implementing these committees.

Minister Tatkare, addressing a query by BJP legislator Chitra Wagh, emphasized that compliance reviews would be conducted to ensure these panels are not just formalities but functional entities ensuring women's safety. A special oversight panel will be formed for this purpose.

Currently, Maharashtra boasts 74,010 Vishakha Committees, alongside district-level panels for smaller workplaces. The Women and Child Development Commissionerate serves as the state coordination body, enabling complaint filings via SHE BOX. The government is committed to a respectful workplace through continuous monitoring.

