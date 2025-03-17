Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Intensify Amid Middle East Conflict

The United States expanded its military operations in the Middle East by executing airstrikes on Yemen, targeting the Iran-supported Houthis. This escalation marks the largest U.S. military engagement in the region since President Donald Trump's recent return to office.

At least 53 people were killed, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. The United States aims to curb Houthi threats to international shipping, while maintaining pressure on Iran for nuclear talks.

These military actions occur amid a broader regional conflict involving Israel and pro-Iranian forces, highlighting the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics and the fragile state of global trade routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)