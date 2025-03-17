Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: US Airstrikes Intensify Amid Middle East Conflict

The United States has intensified its military operations in the Middle East through airstrikes on Yemen, targeting the Iran-backed Houthis. The strikes are part of efforts to pressure Iran into nuclear negotiations, with regional unrest and disrupted global trade as significant concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:38 IST
The United States expanded its military operations in the Middle East by executing airstrikes on Yemen, targeting the Iran-supported Houthis. This escalation marks the largest U.S. military engagement in the region since President Donald Trump's recent return to office.

At least 53 people were killed, according to the Houthi-run health ministry. The United States aims to curb Houthi threats to international shipping, while maintaining pressure on Iran for nuclear talks.

These military actions occur amid a broader regional conflict involving Israel and pro-Iranian forces, highlighting the complexities of Middle Eastern geopolitics and the fragile state of global trade routes.

