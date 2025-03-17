Left Menu

Pakistani Woman Apprehended at India Border

A Pakistani woman was intercepted by the Border Security Force while attempting to cross into India's Ganganagar district from Balochistan. She is currently being interrogated by BSF and other security agencies to ascertain her motives and intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a 30-year-old woman from Pakistan on Sunday night as she allegedly attempted to infiltrate the border at Rajasthan's Ganganagar district. Identifying herself as Amaira from Balochistan, she was detained shortly after crossing the barbed wire barrier between the two countries.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prashant Kaushik announced the incident on Monday, stating that the woman, who breached the Indian border, is yet to be officially handed over to local police. The BSF and other security agencies are currently interrogating her to determine her reasons for entering India.

Her infiltration attempt has raised security concerns, prompting authorities to investigate deeply into her background and intentions, while ensuring the incident has a minimal impact on bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

