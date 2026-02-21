Left Menu

Rajasthan Government's Two-Year Triumph Amid Assembly Turmoil

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma defended his government's two-year performance against the previous Congress regime's five-year tenure. Despite opposition uproar, he highlighted significant achievements, including government appointments and social security expansions. The session faced multiple adjournments due to stormy proceedings and member walkouts.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma robustly defended his administration's two-year track record in the assembly on Saturday, claiming they outshone the previous Congress regime's five-year term. He detailed achievements such as 285 out of 352 promised points being implemented, alongside extensive government appointments and social security expansions. The session, however, was repeatedly disrupted by opposition protests and walkouts.

The opposition contested the focus on the current government's two-year performance report rather than a comparative debate against the Congress's term, leading to stormy scenes and multiple adjournments. Chief Minister Sharma, unfazed, presented documents affirming his claims and accused the previous government of corruption and unfinished promises.

Efforts to maintain order in the assembly continued as the opposition, led by Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully, questioned the deviation from the supposed agenda. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel reiterated the report's intention to compare terms, but the opposition objected, resulting in further adjournments before procedures resumed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

