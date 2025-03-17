Dramatic Search and Rescue Effort Following Migrant Boat Capsize off Cyprus
A search and rescue mission was initiated off Cyprus after a migrant boat capsized. Approximately 21 individuals were reported aboard the vessel, which departed from Tartous, Syria, and was located 20-25 nautical miles from Cape Greco. The operation is currently ongoing.
A search and rescue mission unfolded on Monday in the waters off Cyprus after a boat carrying migrants capsized, according to media reports. The vessel, which reportedly held 21 passengers, was found around 20-25 nautical miles away from Cape Greco, positioned at Cyprus's southeastern tip.
The vessel is believed to have embarked on its perilous journey from Tartous, Syria, and encountered trouble en route. These perilous crossings highlight ongoing migration issues in the region, underscoring the desperation faced by those seeking safer shores.
Crisis response teams, including Cyprus's Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, have been deployed, but specific details on the mission remain scarce as authorities conduct operations. The story continues to develop as efforts to locate and rescue any survivors progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
