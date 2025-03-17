U.S. Aid Cuts Deepen Myanmar Humanitarian Crisis
Cuts to U.S. humanitarian aid are exacerbating the crisis in Myanmar, with rising violence as air strikes and military actions intensify. UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews warns of worsening conditions amidst dwindling food and health program support, highlighting the dire situation due to the military junta's power grab.
Cuts to U.S. humanitarian aid are exacerbating the crisis in Myanmar, as warned by UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews during a Geneva press briefing.
According to Andrews, the disruption in food and health programs is worsening an already dire situation exacerbated by air strikes and increased violence by the military junta.
With the military junta having seized power in 2021, the resulting turmoil is leading to catastrophic humanitarian outcomes, raising alarm among international observers.
