U.S. Aid Cuts Deepen Myanmar Humanitarian Crisis

Cuts to U.S. humanitarian aid are exacerbating the crisis in Myanmar, as warned by UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews during a Geneva press briefing.

According to Andrews, the disruption in food and health programs is worsening an already dire situation exacerbated by air strikes and increased violence by the military junta.

With the military junta having seized power in 2021, the resulting turmoil is leading to catastrophic humanitarian outcomes, raising alarm among international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)