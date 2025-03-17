Holi Celebrations Turn to Arson: Restaurant Torched in Vikasnagar

In a shocking incident of alleged arson, three men have been arrested after setting a restaurant alight when their Holi festivities were curtailed by the establishment's owner. The accused, all residents of Sahaspur, were taken into custody near the RTO office in Dhalipur.

The drama unfolded at 'Anand Vatika' on Friday during Holi celebrations. According to Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh, when their revelry was halted, the accused retaliated by burning down the restaurant. Efforts are being made to apprehend other suspects involved.

Restaurant owner Rahul reported that a furious group of 20-25 people returned after being dispersed by the police, igniting the fire that quickly spread, causing extensive damage. The authorities have registered a case under various sections of the BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)